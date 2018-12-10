Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 734,800 Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 734,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,000. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Hersha Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $30,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,860. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

