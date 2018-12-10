Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes $14.02 Million Position in World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,022,000. World Acceptance accounts for 0.9% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of World Acceptance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $98.25 on Monday. World Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $969.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.82.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on World Acceptance from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

