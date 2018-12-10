Matthew A. Troka Sells 6,139 Shares of CDW (CDW) Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $564,726.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,988.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $91.48 on Monday. CDW has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

