Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Receives $5.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ MXWL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 11,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,926. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxwell Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXWL. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the third quarter worth $104,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the second quarter worth $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Maxwell Technologies by 83.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in Maxwell Technologies by 273.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 43,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Maxwell Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

