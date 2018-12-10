MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Holdings Trimmed by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,258,000 after acquiring an additional 96,798 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,052,000 after acquiring an additional 489,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 627,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $7,285,113.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,322.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of MKC opened at $149.47 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $98.34 and a fifty-two week high of $154.32. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

