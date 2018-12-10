MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Position Decreased by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRT opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.58. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRT. TheStreet lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 3,955 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $36,109.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 451,670 shares of company stock worth $3,685,009 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MedEquities Realty Trust Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

