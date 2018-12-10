Meet Group Inc (MEET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Meet Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEET shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 19,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,205. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Spencer Garrett Rhodes acquired 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $45,183.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,356.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 757,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,418.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,431,533 shares of company stock worth $6,440,183. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 721,187 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 567,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

