Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLNX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $99.14.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth $253,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth $253,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

