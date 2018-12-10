Mercury Hits Market Cap of $5.07 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Mercury has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $150,102.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.02751707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00133668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00175801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.09222121 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

