Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Acquires 5,000 Shares

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. 723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,023. The company has a market cap of $806.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.07. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 65,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 49,809 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $33.33 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.67 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The company operates through the following business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services & Other. The Payments segment provides MPS, refund advantage, EPS, SCS, and other tax services.

