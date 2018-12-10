Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 406.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. WCM Investment Management CA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,951,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,990,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,445,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $590.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $521.79 and a 12-month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.21, for a total transaction of $268,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Raised by Jefferies Group LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-position-raised-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.