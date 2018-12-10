Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 406.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. WCM Investment Management CA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,951,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,990,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,445,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $590.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $521.79 and a 12-month high of $697.26.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.21, for a total transaction of $268,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.
