Meyer Burger Technology (MYBUF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

OTCMKTS:MYBUF remained flat at $$0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company provides flexible systems for large area plasma processing, thin film encapsulation products, wire saws for hard and brittle materials, cell coating technologies, diamond wire saws, inkjet printing production platform, wafer inspection systems, control systems and software solutions, consumables, squaring of multi-ingots, and cell connection, as well as inkjet printing tools and pick-and-place and micro-assembly tools.

