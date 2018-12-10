Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) SVP Sells $127,860.00 in Stock

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $103,268.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KORS opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.33. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Michael Kors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KORS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Michael Kors by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,990 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 554,253 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Michael Kors by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Michael Kors by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Michael Kors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Michael Kors by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 219,433 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KORS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Michael Kors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

