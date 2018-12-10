Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

MIK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. 2,929,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,084. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 138.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

