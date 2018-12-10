Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Microchip develops and manufacturers microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems. The company is benefiting from robust demand for 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers. We believe that Microchip's expanding product portfolio driven by new launches will continue to expand customer base. Microchip also rides on strong demand for microcontroller and analog products, robust product pipeline and excellent semiconductor industry prospects. However, Increasing lead time and significant exposure to Asian markets is anticipated to limit gross margin expansion. Unfavorable movement in exchange rates continue to adversely impact the top line of the company and undermine its growth potential to some extent. Microchip has a highly leveraged balance sheet which adds to its woes. Notably, Microchip stock has reported a wider loss in its value compared with the industry's decline in the past one year.”

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.23. 703,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,770. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.