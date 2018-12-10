Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Verisign by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $153.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.99. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

