Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.64 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank A. Bozich acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $282,617.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

