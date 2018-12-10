MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,751 iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,603,000 after purchasing an additional 93,879 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $48.17 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/mml-investors-services-llc-acquires-shares-of-5751-ishares-international-treasury-bond-etf-igov.html.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.