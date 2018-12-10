MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.11. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

