MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $427,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 257.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 127,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 425,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.75 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

