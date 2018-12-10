Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 161,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 349,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 976,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,180,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-shares-bought-by-odey-asset-management-group-ltd.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.