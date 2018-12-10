MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0192 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $64,408.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00034159 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00019662 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 145,113,716 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.