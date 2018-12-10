Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF) Stake Lowered by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.21% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSF. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSF remained flat at $$16.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,857. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Fund.

