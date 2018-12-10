Morgan Stanley Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Peugeot (UG)

Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peugeot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.48).

Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

