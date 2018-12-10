Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price objective (down from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,096.01.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,623.74. The stock had a trading volume of 169,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,157.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total value of $3,963,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,842 shares of company stock worth $42,513,241. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

