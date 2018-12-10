Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the quarter. New Relic makes up approximately 4.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of New Relic worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Relic by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.30. 176,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,407. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $605,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $437,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,866 shares of company stock valued at $40,331,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

