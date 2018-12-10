Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 4,510 Shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 2.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 28.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 17th. Santander raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

ASML stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,786. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

