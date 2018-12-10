Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Movado Group worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Movado Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $33.20 on Monday. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $768.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Movado Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 3,970 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $161,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

