MRC Global Inc (MRC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024,925 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of MRC Global worth $130,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,970,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,302,000 after acquiring an additional 449,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,047,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,492,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,674,000 after acquiring an additional 647,445 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,639,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after acquiring an additional 112,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 496.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

