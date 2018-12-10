Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,929 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

