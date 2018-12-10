NANJCOIN Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One NANJCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $2.87 million and $9,974.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.02754682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00134495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00175511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.89 or 0.09326518 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.