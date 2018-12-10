National Australia Bank (NABZY) versus Trustmark (TRMK) Head to Head Analysis

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

This table compares National Australia Bank and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Trustmark 18.99% 9.21% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $24.96 billion 1.84 $4.06 billion $0.78 11.02 Trustmark $654.24 million 3.15 $105.63 million $1.92 15.89

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. National Australia Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Australia Bank and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trustmark 0 5 0 0 2.00

Trustmark has a consensus target price of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Australia Bank pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trustmark pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Trustmark beats National Australia Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 178 full-service branches and 20 limited-service branches; and 180 ATMs at on premise locations and 66 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has six mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and five insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.