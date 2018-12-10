National Bank Financial Lowers Bonterra Energy (BNE) to Sector Perform

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$10.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.45 on Monday, hitting C$6.45. 331,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.05999999385507 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robb Douglas Thompson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,470.00. Also, insider George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $224,895.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

