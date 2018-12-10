National Bank Financial Lowers Roots (ROOT) Price Target to C$6.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roots from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Roots from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Roots from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Roots from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roots from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.06.

Get Roots alerts:

TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.46 on Thursday. Roots has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.