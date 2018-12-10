National Bank Financial Lowers TORC Oil and Gas (TOG) Price Target to C$7.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.25 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TSE TOG traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$4.15. 534,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,440. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of C$4.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$166.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.379999976355557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.