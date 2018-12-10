National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus set a $46.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. 23,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,517. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 520.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

