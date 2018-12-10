NavCoin (NAV) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003719 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Binance and Cryptopia. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $59,667.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00018597 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00031217 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00002088 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00182718 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,731,281 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, cfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

