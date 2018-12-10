Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after acquiring an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

