NeoGenomics (NEO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an average rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.50 and a beta of -0.01. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Jones sold 141,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $2,351,175.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,994,643 shares of company stock worth $83,771,998. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,116,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,740,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,552,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,960,000 after acquiring an additional 929,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

