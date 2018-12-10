Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) CEO Gerald W. Mclaughlin Acquires 17,097 Shares

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) CEO Gerald W. Mclaughlin bought 17,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,074.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEOS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,321. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.36. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 133.46%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 831,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 479,555 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 165,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 193,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

