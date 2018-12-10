Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Receives $34.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,080. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

