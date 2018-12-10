Neutral Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Netflix (NFLX) Share Price

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Netflix’s analysis:

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.97.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $265.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Netflix has a 52 week low of $184.82 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $113,729.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,450 shares of company stock worth $107,898,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/neutral-press-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-netflix-nflx-share-price.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.