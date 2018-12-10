NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 108000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/neutrisci-international-nu-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-07.html.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NeutriSci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeutriSci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.