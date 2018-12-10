NEVERDIE (NDC) Hits Market Cap of $179,248.00

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $179,248.00 and $1.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEVERDIE has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One NEVERDIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.02657254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00134468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00175409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.08939165 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00029480 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was June 30th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com.

NEVERDIE Token Trading

NEVERDIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

