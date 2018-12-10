New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 560,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/new-residential-investment-corp-nrz-shares-sold-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.