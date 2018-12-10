Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Gosin acquired 306,429 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,632,225.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Virginia S. Bauer acquired 10,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 3,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,005. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The firm had revenue of $518.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

