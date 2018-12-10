NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Increased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 753.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,239 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $104,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $180.75. 32,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,469. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $145.10 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 35,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $6,391,091.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,103,902.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,288 shares of company stock worth $18,945,831. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

