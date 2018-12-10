NFI Group (NFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.95

Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$32.95 and last traded at C$33.36, with a volume of 324291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.59.

NFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.40.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$754.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc will post 2.84999978989594 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/nfi-group-nfi-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-32-95.html.

NFI Group Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.