Nichols (NICL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the stock.

Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,427.14 ($18.65) on Friday. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 1,386 ($18.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62).

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers still and carbonated drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

