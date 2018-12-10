Nike Inc (NKE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nike in a report issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $87.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

NKE stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,004,317,000 after purchasing an additional 966,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,669,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,646,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

